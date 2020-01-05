Por Diario Show

Este domingo a la noche llega la 77ª edición de los Golden Globe Awards, los premios que organiza la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) y que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y de la televisión. Los mismos tendrán lugar en hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California, Los Ángeles. 

"Marriage Story", es hasta ahora la ficción con más nominaciones: tiene seis. Mientras que "The Irishman", protagonizado por Robert de Niro y Al Pacino, obtuvo cinco.

A su vez, en la ceremonia se espera un gran encuentro. El de Jennifer Aniston y Brad Pitt. La artista fue ternada como "Mejor Actriz en serie dramática" tras su papel en 
"The Morning Show" y el actor fue reconocido como "Mejor Actor de Reparto" tras protagonizar la película de Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". 

¡Mirá toda la lista de nominados! 

Mejor película (drama)

The Irishman ("El irlandés")

Marriage Story ("Historia de un matrimonio")

1917

Joker

The Two Popes ("Los dos papas")

Joker

Mejor película (comedia o musical)

Dolemite is My Name ("Dolemite es mi nombre")

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out ("Entre navajas y secretos" o "Puñales por la espalda")

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood ("Érase una vez en Hollywood")

Rocketman

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese, "El irlandés"

Quentin Tarantino, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite ("Parásito")

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Mejor actor de drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari ("Contra lo imposible")

Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y gloria"

Adam Driver, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, "Los dos papas"

Antonio Banderas

Mejor actriz de drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women ("Mujercitas")

Charlize Theron, Bombshell ("El escándalo")

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite es mi nombre"

Mejor guion

"El irlandés"

"Parásito"

"Historia de un matrimonio"

"Érase una vez en Hollywood"

"Los dos papas"

Los dos papas

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Awkwafina, The Farewell ("La despedida")

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart ("La noche de las nerds")

Emma Thompson, Late Night ("Ellas mandan")

Cate Blanchett, Where'd you go, Bernadette ("¿Donde estás, Bernadette?")

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood ("Un buen día en el vecindario" o "Un amigo extraordinario")

Al Pacino, "El irlandés"

Anthony Hopkins, "Los dos papas"

Joe Pesci, "El irlandés"

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, The Report ("Reporte clasificado")

Laura Dern, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers ("Estafadoras de Wall Street")

Margot Robbie, "El escándalo"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Mejor película de animación

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ("Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III")

The Lion King ("El rey león")

Missing Link ("Sr. Link")

Toy Story 4

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

"La despedida"

Les Misérables

"Dolor y gloria"

"Parásito"

Portrait of a Lady on Fire ("Retrato de una mujer en llamas")

Mejor canción

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Spirit, "El rey león"

Stand Up, "Harriet"

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Mejor serie de televisión (drama)

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor serie de televisión (comedia)

"Barry"

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method ("El método Kominsky")

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician ("El político")

Mejor actor de televisión (drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, "Juego de Tronos"

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Mejor actriz de televisión (drama)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Nicole Kidman,

Mejor actor de televisión (musical o comedia)

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Michael Douglas, "El método Kominsky"

Ben Platt, "El político"

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Mejor actriz de televisión (musical o comedia)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

The Loudest Voice

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, "El espía"

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, "Catalina la Grande"

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Alan Arkin, "El método Kominsky"

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Brad Pitt Antonio Banderas Robert de Niro Jennifer Aniston Tarantino Martin Scorsese Quentin Tarantino Sam Mendes Todd Phillips Christian Bale Adam Driver Joaquin Phoenix Cynthia Erivo Saoirse Ronan Jennifer Lopez Charlize Theron Renée Zellweger Globos de Oro

