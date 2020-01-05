Este domingo a la noche llega la 77ª edición de los Golden Globe Awards, los premios que organiza la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) y que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y de la televisión. Los mismos tendrán lugar en hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California, Los Ángeles.
"Marriage Story", es hasta ahora la ficción con más nominaciones: tiene seis. Mientras que "The Irishman", protagonizado por Robert de Niro y Al Pacino, obtuvo cinco.
A su vez, en la ceremonia se espera un gran encuentro. El de Jennifer Aniston y Brad Pitt. La artista fue ternada como "Mejor Actriz en serie dramática" tras su papel en
"The Morning Show" y el actor fue reconocido como "Mejor Actor de Reparto" tras protagonizar la película de Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".
¡Mirá toda la lista de nominados!
Mejor película (drama)
The Irishman ("El irlandés")
Marriage Story ("Historia de un matrimonio")
1917
Joker
The Two Popes ("Los dos papas")
Mejor película (comedia o musical)
Dolemite is My Name ("Dolemite es mi nombre")
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out ("Entre navajas y secretos" o "Puñales por la espalda")
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood ("Érase una vez en Hollywood")
Rocketman
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese, "El irlandés"
Quentin Tarantino, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite ("Parásito")
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Mejor actor de drama
Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari ("Contra lo imposible")
Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y gloria"
Adam Driver, "Historia de un matrimonio"
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, "Los dos papas"
Mejor actriz de drama
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson, "Historia de un matrimonio"
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women ("Mujercitas")
Charlize Theron, Bombshell ("El escándalo")
Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Mejor guion
"El irlandés"
"Parásito"
"Historia de un matrimonio"
"Érase una vez en Hollywood"
"Los dos papas"
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
Awkwafina, The Farewell ("La despedida")
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart ("La noche de las nerds")
Emma Thompson, Late Night ("Ellas mandan")
Cate Blanchett, Where'd you go, Bernadette ("¿Donde estás, Bernadette?")
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood ("Un buen día en el vecindario" o "Un amigo extraordinario")
Al Pacino, "El irlandés"
Anthony Hopkins, "Los dos papas"
Joe Pesci, "El irlandés"
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
Annette Bening, The Report ("Reporte clasificado")
Laura Dern, "Historia de un matrimonio"
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers ("Estafadoras de Wall Street")
Margot Robbie, "El escándalo"
Mejor película de animación
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ("Cómo entrenar a tu dragón III")
The Lion King ("El rey león")
Missing Link ("Sr. Link")
Toy Story 4
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
"La despedida"
Les Misérables
"Dolor y gloria"
"Parásito"
Portrait of a Lady on Fire ("Retrato de una mujer en llamas")
Mejor canción
Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
Spirit, "El rey león"
Stand Up, "Harriet"
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Mejor serie de televisión (drama)
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor serie de televisión (comedia)
"Barry"
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method ("El método Kominsky")
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician ("El político")
Mejor actor de televisión (drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, "Juego de Tronos"
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Mejor actriz de televisión (drama)
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de televisión (musical o comedia)
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Michael Douglas, "El método Kominsky"
Ben Platt, "El político"
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Mejor actriz de televisión (musical o comedia)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, "El espía"
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, "Catalina la Grande"
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
Alan Arkin, "El método Kominsky"
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para TV
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable