Este domingo a la noche llega la 77ª edición de los Golden Globe Awards, los premios que organiza la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) y que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y de la televisión. Los mismos tendrán lugar en hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California, Los Ángeles.

"Marriage Story", es hasta ahora la ficción con más nominaciones: tiene seis. Mientras que "The Irishman", protagonizado por Robert de Niro y Al Pacino, obtuvo cinco.

A su vez, en la ceremonia se espera un gran encuentro. El de Jennifer Aniston y Brad Pitt. La artista fue ternada como "Mejor Actriz en serie dramática" tras su papel en

"The Morning Show" y el actor fue reconocido como "Mejor Actor de Reparto" tras protagonizar la película de Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

¡Mirá toda la lista de nominados!

Mejor película (drama)

The Irishman ("El irlandés")

Marriage Story ("Historia de un matrimonio")

1917

Joker

The Two Popes ("Los dos papas")

Mejor película (comedia o musical)

Dolemite is My Name ("Dolemite es mi nombre")

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out ("Entre navajas y secretos" o "Puñales por la espalda")

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood ("Érase una vez en Hollywood")

Rocketman

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese, "El irlandés"

Quentin Tarantino, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite ("Parásito")

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Mejor actor de drama

Christian Bale, Ford vs Ferrari ("Contra lo imposible")

Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y gloria"

Adam Driver, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, "Los dos papas"

Antonio Banderas

Mejor actriz de drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women ("Mujercitas")

Charlize Theron, Bombshell ("El escándalo")

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Érase una vez en Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, Rocketman