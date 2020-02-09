La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood celebra este domingo la 92° entrega de los premios Oscar en Los Ángeles, California. Un evento que reconoce a las mejores producciones del cine durante 2019.
La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar 2020 se celebrará en su sede oficial, el Dolby Theatre, lugar donde se viene realizando desde 2002. Por segundo año consecutivo, los propios actores y actrices son los encargados de entregar las estatuillas. Por su parte, la Academia ya había adelantado los nombres de algunos de ellos: Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Salma Hayek, Keanu Reeves, Gal Gadot, Diane Keaton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Timothée Chalamet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Marie Tran, Jane Fonda, Brie Larson, Rebel Wilson y Spike Lee.
En cuanto a las presentaciones musicales, una de las presencias más destacadas será la de Billie Eilish. Posiblemente, la joven de 18 años presente la canción principal de la próxima película de "James Bond", ésto es así ya que recientemente se confirmó que ella será la encargada de esta tarea. Otro de los artistas que tiene su presencia confirmada y se rumorea que estará a cargo del segmento "In Memorian", es el legendario Elton John. También, la actriz y cantante Janelle Monáe cantará arriba del escenario.
Con 11 nominaciones, " Joker" (Guasón), la película de Todd Phillips protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix, es la que compite en mayor cantidad de ternas. En la más importante, la de "Mejor Largometraje", se medirá con "Había una vez en Hollywood", "El irlandés", "Parasitos", "1917", "Historia de un matrimonio", "Jojo Rabbit", "Mujercitas" y "Contra lo imposible".
MINUTO A MINUTO: CONOCÉ A TODOS LOS GANADORES EN LOS OSCAR 2020
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite - GANADOR
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips ( Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) - GANADOR
ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy) - GANADORA
ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix ( Joker) - GANADOR
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) - GANADOR
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) - GANADORA
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
1917 (Roger Deakins) - GANADOR
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Parasite (Corea del Sur) - GANADOR
Pain and Glory (España)
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Francia)
PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 - GANADOR
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women - GANADOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory - GANADOR
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) - GANADOR
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Bombshell - GANADOR
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin - GANADOR
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - GANADOR
Parasite
MEJOR MONTAJE
Ford vs. Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker) - GANADORES
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
GUIÓN ORIGINAL
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) - GANADOR
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) - GANADOR
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
1917 - GANADOR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Ford vs. Ferrari - GANADOR
1917
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
1917 - GANADOR
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
Daughter
Hair Love - GANADORA
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MEJOR PELÍCULA CORTA DE ACCIÓN REAL
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window - GANADOR
Saria
A Sister
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Little Woman (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker (John Williams)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir) - GANADORA