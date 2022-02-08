Premios Oscar 2022: todas las nominaciones
Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de revelar la lista de posibles ganadores de la 94ª entrega anual de las estatuillas. ¡Enterate de todo!
El domingo 27 de marzo se llevará a cabo la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar y la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció las nominaciones a las distintas ternas en la que se competirán por una estatuilla dorada.
Los reconocidos actores Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de revelar a los nominados, de los cuales las películas "Dune", "Belfast" y "The Power of the Dog" lideran la lista.
La lista de nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022:
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
Drive My Car
Dune (Duna)
King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (West Side Story)
Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor película internacional
Drive my Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
Be alive (King Richard)
Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow you do (Four Good Days)
Mejor largometraje animado
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor banda sonora original
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor guion original
Belfast
Don’t look up
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daugher
The Power of the Dog
