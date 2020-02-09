La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood celebra este domingo la 92° entrega de los premios Oscar en Los Ángeles, California. Un evento que reconoce a las mejores producciones del cine durante 2019.

La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar 2020 se celebrará en su sede oficial, el Dolby Theatre, lugar donde se viene realizando desde 2002. Por segundo año consecutivo, los propios actores y actrices son los encargados de entregar las estatuillas. Por su parte, la Academia ya había adelantado los nombres de algunos de ellos: Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Salma Hayek, Keanu Reeves, Gal Gadot, Diane Keaton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Timothée Chalamet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Kelly Marie Tran, Jane Fonda, Brie Larson, Rebel Wilson y Spike Lee.

En cuanto a las presentaciones musicales, una de las presencias más destacadas será la de Billie Eilish. Posiblemente, la joven de 18 años presente la canción principal de la próxima película de "James Bond", ésto es así ya que recientemente se confirmó que ella será la encargada de esta tarea. Otro de los artistas que tiene su presencia confirmada y se rumorea que estará a cargo del segmento "In Memorian", es el legendario Elton John. También, la actriz y cantante Janelle Monáe cantará arriba del escenario.

Con 11 nominaciones, " Joker" (Guasón), la película de Todd Phillips protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix, es la que compite en mayor cantidad de ternas. En la más importante, la de "Mejor Largometraje", se medirá con "Había una vez en Hollywood", "El irlandés", "Parasitos", "1917", "Historia de un matrimonio", "Jojo Rabbit", "Mujercitas" y "Contra lo imposible".

MINUTO A MINUTO: CONOCÉ A TODOS LOS GANADORES EN LOS OSCAR 2020

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips ( Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix ( Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Pain and Glory (España)

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Francia)

PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR MONTAJE

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Ford vs. Ferrari

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Daughter

Hair Love"

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR PELÍCULA CORTA DE ACCIÓN REAL

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Little Woman (Alexandre Desplat)

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker (John Williams)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)