El domingo a la noche se entregaron los premios Globo de Oro 2020 a las mejores películas y series de televisión del año anterior. Se trata de la 77º edición que fue celebrado en el hotel The Beverly Hilton en Los Angeles. La gran ganadora fue "1917", que se llevó las estatuillas a Mejor Película y Mejor Director (Sam Mendes).

Mejor película:

-El irlandés

- 1917 (GANADOR)

- Joker

- Historia de un matrimonio

- Los dos papas

Mejor película (comedia o musical):

- Yo soy Dolemite

- Jojo Rabbit

- Puñales por la espalda

- Érase una vez en...Hollywood (GANADOR)

- Rocketman

Mejor director:

- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

- Sam Mendes (1917) (GANADOR)

- Todd Phillips (Joker)

- Martin Scorsese (El irlandés)

- Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en Hollywood)

Mejor actriz protagonista (drama):

- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

- Scarlett Johansson (Historia de un matrimonio)

- Saoirse Ronan (Mujercitas)

- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

- Renée Zellweger (Judy) (GANADORA)

Mejor actor protagonista (drama):

- Christian Bale (Le Mans 66)

- Antonio Banderas (Dolor y Gloria)

- Adam Driver (Historia de un matrimonio)

- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (GANADOR)

- Jonathan Pryce (Los dos papas)

Mejor actriz protagonista (comedia o musical):

- Ana de Armas (Puñales por la espalda)

- Awkwafina (The farewell) (GANADORA)

- Cate Blanchett (where'd you go, Bernadette)

- Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

- Emma Thompson (Late night)

Mejor actor protagonista (comedia o musical):

- Daniel Craig (Puñales por las espalda)

- Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo rabbit)

- Leonardo DiCaprio (Érase una vez en Hollywood)

- Taron Egerton (Rocketman) (GANADOR)

- Eddie Murphy (Mi nombre es Dolemite)

Mejor actriz de reparto:

- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

- Annette Bening (The Report)

- Laura Dern (Historia de un matrimonio) (GANADORA)

- Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Mejor actor de reparto:

-Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)

- Anthony Hopkins (Los dos papas)

- Al Pacino (El irlandés)

- Joe Pesci (El irlandés)

- Brad Pitt (Érase una vez en Hollywood) (GANADOR)

Mejor guión:

- Noah Baumbach (Historia de un matrimonio)

- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won (Parasite)

- Anthony McCarten (Los dos papas)

- Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez en Hollywood) (GANADOR)

- Steven Zaillian (El irlandés)

Mejor película de animación:

- Frozen 2

- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: El mundo oculto

- El Rey León

- Missing Link (GANADORA)

- Toy Story 4

Mejor película de lengua extranjera:

- Dolor y Gloria (España)

- The Farewell (EEUU)

- Los Miserables (Francia)

- Parasite (Corea del Sur) (GANADORA)

- Retrato de una mujer en llamas (Francia)

Mejor banda sonora original:

- Mujercitas

- Joker (GANADORA)

- Historia de un matrimonio

- 1917

- Huérfanos de Brooklyn

Mejor canción original:

- Beautiful Ghost (Cats)

- I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) (GANADORA)

- Into the unknown (Frozen 2)

- Spirit (El Rey León)

- Stand Up (Harriet)

Mejor serie de televisión (drama):

- Big Little Lies

- The Crown

- Killing Eve

- The Morning Show

- Succession (GANADORA)

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

- Barry

- Fleabag (GANADORA)

- El método Kominsky

- La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

- The Politician

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión:

- Chernobyl (GANADORA)

- Catch 22

- Fosse/Verdon

- The Loudest Voice

- Unbelievable

Mejor actriz de serie dramática:

- Jennifer Aniston (The morning show)

- Olivia Colman (The crown) (GANADORA)

- Jodie Comer (Killing eve)

- Nicole Kidman (Big little lies)

- Reese Witherspoon (The morning show)

Mejor actor de serie dramática:

- Brian Cox (Succession) (GANADOR)

- Kit Harington (Juego de Tronos)

- Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

- Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

- Billy Porter (Pose)

Mejor actriz de televisión (musical o comedia):

- Christina Applegate (Dead to me)

- Rachel Brosnahan (The marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

- Kirsten Dunst (On becoming a god in Central Florida)

- Natasha Lyonne (Russian doll)

- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de televisión (musical o comedia):

- Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)

- Bill Hader (Barry)

- Ben Platt (The politician)

- Paul Rudd (Living with yourself)

- Ramy Youssef (Ramy) (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:

- Patricia Arquette (The act) (GANADORA)

- Helena Bonham Carter (The crown)

- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

- Meryl Streep (Big little lies)

- Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión:

- Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)

- Kieran Culkin (Succession)

- Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

- Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) (GANADOR)

- Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:

- Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

- Joey King (The act)

- Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

- Michelle Williams (Fosse/verdon) (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:

- Christopher Abbott (Catch 22)

- Sacha Baron Cohen (The spy)

- Russell Crowe (The loudest voice) (GANADOR)

- Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

- Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)