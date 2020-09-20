El domingo por la noche se realizaron los Emmy 2020 en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus. A través de la pantalla de TNT se celebró la ceremonia y fue completamente distinta a las demás debido a la situación social.

"Muy buenas noches, esta es la entrega de los Emmy número 72", anunció el presentador Jimmy Kimmel. Y agregó eufórico: "Gracias por arriesgar todo por estar aquí. ¿Por qué tener una premiación en medio de la pandemia? Parece algo frívolo e innecesario. Lo que pase esta noche no es importante, no va a detener el coronavirus, pero sí va a ser divertido".

"No hay nadie en la audiencia, estoy solo como en la noche de mi graduación. Claro que no tenemos audiencia. Solo pusimos fotos de los nominados", indicó el conductor, quien al instante fue acompañado por Jennifer Aniston.

¡Mirá la lista parcial de ganadores!

Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Schitts Creek ganó con Eugene Levy.

Mejor actriz de comedia:

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Después de cinco temporadas, ganó Catherine O’Hara por “Schitt’s Creek”)

Mejor actor secundario en comedia:

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

El hijo de Eugene Levy ganó su primer Emmy

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia:

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy ganó el Emmy por "Mejor actriz de reparto en una comedia"

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Mejor Talk - Show para "Last Week Tonight de John Oliver"

Mejor reality:

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor Reality para "RuPaul Drag Race"

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Premio Mejor actriz por serie dramática para Zendaya

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática:

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Jeremy Strong ganó el premio de Mejor actor en una serie dramatica

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática:

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática para Billy Crudup por "The Morning Show"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática:

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática para Julia Garner de "Ozark"

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Regina King ganó el Emmy por "Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película"

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Mark Ruffalo es el ganador del premio por "Mejor actor principal en una serie o película limitada"

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión para Uzo Aduba de “Mrs. America”

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Jovan Adepo ( “Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión para Yahya Abdul - Mateen II de "Watchmen"

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática:

Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Martin Short (“The Morning Show”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática para Ron Cephas Jones en "This is Us"

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática:

Cicely Tyson (“How To Get Away With Murder”)

Cherry Jones (“Succession”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Laverne Cox (“Orange is the new black”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Cherry Jones ganó Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática por "Succesion"

Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia:

Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Saturday Night Live”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Bette Midler (“The Politician”)

Maya Rudolph ganó mejor actiz invitada en una serie de comedia por "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actor invitado en una comedia:

Fred Willard (“Modern Family”)

Adam Driver (“Saturday Night Live”)

Brad Pitt (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dev Patel (“Modern Love”)

Eddie Murphy ( “Saturday Night Live”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Eddie Murphy ganó el Premio de Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia por "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor miniserie:

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Premio de Mejor Miniserie para "Watchmen"

Mejor comedia:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor serie de comedia para "Schitt´s Creek"

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Mejor serie dramática para "Succesion"

Filme de televisión:

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

"Bad Education" ganó Mejor filme de televisión

Mejor serie animada:

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

"Rick y Morty" ganó por MejorSerie Animada

Mejor dirección en comedia;

Matt Shakman (“The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”)

Daniel Palladino por (“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”)

Gail Mancuso (“Modern family”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

James Burrows (“Will Grace”)

Andrew Cividino y Daniel Levy ganaron el premio de "Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia"

Mejor guión de comedia :

Michael Schur (“The good place”)

Tony McNamara (“The Great”)

Daniel Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil (“Lo que hacemos en las sombras”)

Paul Simms (“Lo que hacemos en las sombras”)

Stefani Robinson (“Lo que hacemos en las sombras”)

Mejor Guión de Comedia para Daniel Levy

Mejor guión en miniserie o película para televisión:

Mrs. America Tanya Barfield (“Mrs. America”)

Sally Rooney y Alice Birch (“Normal people”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, y Ayelet Waldman (“Unbelievable”)

Anna Winger ("Unorthodox)

Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson ("Watchmen ")

Mejor guión en miniserie o película para televisión para Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson de "Watchmen"

Mejor director en miniserie o película para televisión:

Lynn Shelton (Little fires everywhere")

Lenny Abrahamson (“Normal People”)

Maria Schrader (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”, episodio “It’s summer and we’re running out of ice”)

Steph Green (“Wathcmen”, episodio “Little fear of lightning”)

Stephen Williams (“Watchmen”, episodio “This extraordinary being”)

Mejor director en miniserie o película para televisión para Maria Schrader de "Poco Ortodoxa"

Mejor guión de drama:

Thomas Schnauz (“Better Call Saul”, episodio “Bad choice road”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”, episodio “Bagman”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”, episodio “Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy (“Ozark”, episodio “All in”)

“John Shiban (”Ozark", episodio “Boss fight”)

Miki Johnson (“Ozark”, episodio “Fire Pink”)

Jesse Armstrong (“Succession”, episodio “This is not for tears”)

Mejor Guión en serie dramática para Jesse Armstrong de "Succesion"

Mejor dirección en serie dramática:

Benjamin Caron (“The Crown”, episodio “Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs ("The Crown, episodio “Cri de Coeur”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”, episodio “Prisoners of war”)

Mimi Leder (“The morning show”, episodio “The Interview”)

Alik Sakharov (“Ozark”, episodio “The Interview”)

Ben Semanoff (“Ozark”, episodio “Su casa es mi casa”)

Andrij Parekh (“Succession”, episodio “Hunting”)

Mark Mylod (“Succession”, episodio “This is not for tears”