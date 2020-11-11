Murió el actor Bert Belasco, protagonista de "Let’s Stay Together"
El artista estadounidense fue encontrado sin vida en un hotel donde estaba haciendo cuarentena preventiva para participar de una película. ¡Leé los detalles en la nota!
El actor estadounidense Bert Belasco, conocido por su papel en la serie "Let's Stay Together", fue encontrado muerto en un hotel en el que se había aislado preventivamente mientras se preparaba para protagonizar una película.
El padre del actor fue quien reveló que su hijo, de 38 años, estaba en Virginia para rodar una película y se encontraba haciendo la cuarentena obligatoria antes de sumarse al set de filmación. Cuando la novia de Belasco no lo pudo localizar comenzaron a buscarlo y empleados del hotel en el que se alojaba entraron a su cuarto y lo encontraron muerto en su cama.
Según informó TMZ, junto al cuerpo encontraron sangre en las sábanas, y se cree que falleció a causa de un aneurisma. De todas formas, la familia está esperando los resultados de la autopsia antes de anunciar la causa oficial de la muerte.
Sus amigos y seguidores se sorprendieron por la noticia y expresaron sus condolencias en las redes sociales: "Estoy destrozada por esta noticia", escribió la actriz Yvette Nicole Brown, conocida por ser una de las protagonistas de la sitcom "Community".
"Hablamos la semana pasada. Estaba feliz y emocionado por su nuevo proyecto y todo lo bueno que estaba por venir", continuó.
.............
This is me and my dear friend @bertbelasco8. He passed away yesterday at the age of 38. Just got the news today. I am heartbroken. I just talked to him last week. He called to tell me about all the good things happening in his life and how much hope he had for the future. We promised to meet up as soon as #Covid allowed and I wished him well on the new project he was flying out soon to start. The tragic and sudden loss of this kind, gentle, loving man is a reminder to us all. No day is promised. Any second could be your last. I am BEGGING you to redeem the time. Reclaim your moments. And please say what needs to be said TODAY. Do it now. Don’t wait to make the call. Return the text or get on the zoom call NOW! Whatever way you know to let the ones you love KNOW, do that now. Build bridges. Heal wounds. Do it today. Do it now. I am happy to say that there was nothing left unsaid between me and my dear friend, Bert. He knew I loved him and I know he loved me. That is the ONLY thing giving me solace right now. The ONLY thing. I love all of y’all. And I mean it. ❤️
El artista comenzó su carrera haciendo teatro, y en 2007 dio el paso a la televisión y el cine. En IMDB se cuentan 23 créditos de proyectos en los que actuó.
Tuvo pequeñas participaciones en deferentes proyectos, como "Dr. House", "The Mick", "I'm Dying Up Here", "Superstore", "The Soul Man", "NCIS", "Key and Peele", y "Justified" entre otros.
Pero es muy recordado por su protagónico en "Let's Stay Together", serie de la plataforma BET que duró cuatro temporadas y finalizó en 2014. Allí, Belasco interpretó a Charles Whitmore, un contratista que estaba en pareja con Stacy (Nadine Ellis) y se trata de sus problemas para convivir.