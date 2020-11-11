El actor estadounidense Bert Belasco, conocido por su papel en la serie "Let's Stay Together", fue encontrado muerto en un hotel en el que se había aislado preventivamente mientras se preparaba para protagonizar una película.

El padre del actor fue quien reveló que su hijo, de 38 años, estaba en Virginia para rodar una película y se encontraba haciendo la cuarentena obligatoria antes de sumarse al set de filmación. Cuando la novia de Belasco no lo pudo localizar comenzaron a buscarlo y empleados del hotel en el que se alojaba entraron a su cuarto y lo encontraron muerto en su cama.

Según informó TMZ, junto al cuerpo encontraron sangre en las sábanas, y se cree que falleció a causa de un aneurisma. De todas formas, la familia está esperando los resultados de la autopsia antes de anunciar la causa oficial de la muerte.

Sus amigos y seguidores se sorprendieron por la noticia y expresaron sus condolencias en las redes sociales: "Estoy destrozada por esta noticia", escribió la actriz Yvette Nicole Brown, conocida por ser una de las protagonistas de la sitcom "Community".

"Hablamos la semana pasada. Estaba feliz y emocionado por su nuevo proyecto y todo lo bueno que estaba por venir", continuó.

El artista comenzó su carrera haciendo teatro, y en 2007 dio el paso a la televisión y el cine. En IMDB se cuentan 23 créditos de proyectos en los que actuó.

Tuvo pequeñas participaciones en deferentes proyectos, como "Dr. House", "The Mick", "I'm Dying Up Here", "Superstore", "The Soul Man", "NCIS", "Key and Peele", y "Justified" entre otros.

Pero es muy recordado por su protagónico en "Let's Stay Together", serie de la plataforma BET que duró cuatro temporadas y finalizó en 2014. Allí, Belasco interpretó a Charles Whitmore, un contratista que estaba en pareja con Stacy (Nadine Ellis) y se trata de sus problemas para convivir.