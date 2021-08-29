Murió Ed Asner, el actor que le dio la voz a Carl en "Up"
El ganador de siete premios Emmy por su interpretación de Lou Grant falleció a los 91 años. Leé todo en la nota.
El legendario actor de la televisión estadounidense, Ed Asner, murió pacíficamente el domingo por la mañana a los 91 años.
“Lamentamos informar que nuestro amado patriarca falleció esta mañana en paz. Las palabras no pueden expresar la tristeza que sentimos. Buenas noches papá. Te amamos”, lamentó la familia del actor a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of the one and only, Ed Asner. Not only a legendary performer and record-breaking, award-winning actor, he was also a true and generous friend to all who knew him, and a consummate champion of the underdog. 1of4— Perry Zimel (@perryzimelmgr) August 29, 2021
It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with Ed for over 12 years and I will miss talking, laughing and commiserating with him, more than anything else. He was a true and valued friend who always made me feel like family. 2of4— Perry Zimel (@perryzimelmgr) August 29, 2021
"Su legado vivirá a través de su trabajo indeleble y a través de las acciones caritativas de aquellos de nosotros que siempre estaremos inspirados por él para ayudar a los menos afortunados que nosotros. Adiós mi querido amigo y gracias por todo", cerró el empresario sobre el fallecido actor.
His legacy will live on through his indelible body of work and through the charitable actions of those of us who will always be inspired by him to help those less fortunate than ourselves. Good-bye my dear friend and thank you for everything. 3of4— Perry Zimel (@perryzimelmgr) August 29, 2021