El legendario actor de la televisión estadounidense, Ed Asner, murió pacíficamente el domingo por la mañana a los 91 años. 

Lamentamos informar que nuestro amado patriarca falleció esta mañana en paz. Las palabras no pueden expresar la tristeza que sentimos. Buenas noches papá. Te amamos”, lamentó la familia del actor a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

El actor de 91 años fue ganador de siete premios Emmy por su interpretación de Lou Grant en “ The Mary Tyler Moore Show” y luego por el spin-off “ Lou Grant” entre 1971 y 1980. Además, prestó su voz para el recordado personaje de " Up", Carl y Santa Claus en " Elf".
Su manager, Perry Zimel, le dedicó una emotiva despedida en sus redes sociales: " No solo era un actor legendario y un actor galardonado que batía récords, también era un amigo verdadero y generoso para todos los que lo conocían, y un consumado campeón de los desamparados".
" Ha sido un privilegio y un placer trabajar con Ed durante más de 12 años y extrañaré hablar, reír y compadecerme de él, más que cualquier otra cosa. Era un amigo verdadero y valioso que siempre me hizo sentir como en familia", agregó .

"Su legado vivirá a través de su trabajo indeleble y a través de las acciones caritativas de aquellos de nosotros que siempre estaremos inspirados por él para ayudar a los menos afortunados que nosotros. Adiós mi querido amigo y gracias por todo", cerró el empresario sobre el fallecido actor.
